You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) - GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1400 grams less (around 3.09 lbs)

Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

65% sharper screen – 210 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (102.4 vs 164.9 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 309.8 x 213.3 x 14.9 mm

12.2 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches 403.5 x 263.7 x 19.9 mm

15.89 x 10.38 x 0.78 inches Area 661 cm2 (102.5 inches2) 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~77.5% Side bezels 0 mm 10.3 mm Colors Black, Gold Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 210 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 892:1 sRGB color space 100% 59% Adobe RGB profile - 38% Response time - 11 ms Max. brightness Swift 5 (SF514-56) 300 nits Aspire 5 (A517-52) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 50.2 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 307 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock - 1468 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR5 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 16 GPU performance Swift 5 (SF514-56) 1.69 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A517-52) +11% 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 67.5 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.