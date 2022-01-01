You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56) Around 3.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

24% sharper screen – 210 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 309.8 x 213.3 x 14.9 mm

12.2 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches 302 x 222 x 15.9 mm

11.89 x 8.74 x 0.63 inches Area 661 cm2 (102.5 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~76.5% Side bezels 0 mm 7.8 mm Colors Black, Gold Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 38.7 dB

Display 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 210 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1252:1 sRGB color space 100% 98% Adobe RGB profile - 77.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 78.7% Response time - 44 ms Max. brightness Swift 5 (SF514-56) 300 nits Spin 3 (SP313-51N) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 290 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 12 GPU performance Swift 5 (SF514-56) +101% 1.69 TFLOPS Spin 3 (SP313-51N) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 76.2 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.