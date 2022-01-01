You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs) Advantages of the Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N) Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 309.8 x 213.3 x 14.9 mm

12.2 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches 312.42 x 218.44 x 17.01 mm

12.3 x 8.6 x 0.67 inches Area 661 cm2 (102.5 inches2) 682 cm2 (105.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~83.3% Side bezels 0 mm 5.5 mm Colors Black, Gold Green Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 210 ppi 216 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Swift 5 (SF514-56) 300 nits Spin 5 (SP514-51N) n/a

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 0 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 24 GPU performance Swift 5 (SF514-56) 1.69 TFLOPS Spin 5 (SP514-51N) 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

