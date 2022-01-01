Home > Laptop comparison > Swift 5 (SF514-56) or Spin 5 (SP514-51N) – what's better?

Evaluation of Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56) and Spin 5 (SP514-51N) important characteristics
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
Advantages of the Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift 5 (SF514-56)
vs
Spin 5 (SP514-51N)

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 309.8 x 213.3 x 14.9 mm
12.2 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches		 312.42 x 218.44 x 17.01 mm
12.3 x 8.6 x 0.67 inches
Area 661 cm2 (102.5 inches2) 682 cm2 (105.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~83.3%
Side bezels 0 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Black, Gold Green
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 210 ppi 216 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 24
GPU performance
Swift 5 (SF514-56)
1.69 TFLOPS
Spin 5 (SP514-51N)
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

