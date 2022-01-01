Home > Laptop comparison > Swift 5 (SF514-56) or Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) – what's better?

Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56) vs Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

56 out of 100
Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)
VS
49 out of 100
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1260P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56) and Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 78% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 34% sharper screen – 210 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Provides 37% higher max. screen brightness: 410 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift 5 (SF514-56)
vs
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs)
Dimensions 309.8 x 213.3 x 14.9 mm
12.2 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches		 318.9 x 206.7 x 14.9 mm
12.56 x 8.14 x 0.59 inches
Area 661 cm2 (102.5 inches2) 659 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~81.9%
Side bezels 0 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Black, Gold Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 34 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 210 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1550:1
sRGB color space 100% 98%
Adobe RGB profile - 68%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 67%
Response time - 22 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 20
GPU performance
Swift 5 (SF514-56) +20%
1.69 TFLOPS
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 1

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 65 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

