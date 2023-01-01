Home > Laptop comparison > Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) or Swift 14 - SF14-71T – what's better?

Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) vs Swift 14 - SF14-71T

61 out of 100
Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T
Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T
Display 3200 x 2000
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) and Swift 14 - SF14-71T important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS
  • 46% sharper screen – 236 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (102.6 vs 136.2 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
vs
Swift 14 - SF14-71T

Case

Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 357.6 x 245.9 x 12.95 mm
14.08 x 9.68 x 0.51 inches		 310.5 x 213.3 x 14.95 mm
12.22 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches
Area 879 cm2 (136.3 inches2) 662 cm2 (102.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~85.8%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Black Blue, Green
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 236 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Ambient light sensor No -
Screen space comparison
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Swift 14 - SF14-71T
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~30% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 100 W
Weight of AC adapter 193 grams 365 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 760M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 2800 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) +188%
4.06 TFLOPS
Swift 14 - SF14-71T
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v7 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
