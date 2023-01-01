Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3200 x 2000 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7640U AMD Ryzen 7 7840U - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS 46% sharper screen – 236 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (102.6 vs 136.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 357.6 x 245.9 x 12.95 mm

14.08 x 9.68 x 0.51 inches 310.5 x 213.3 x 14.95 mm

12.22 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches Area 879 cm2 (136.3 inches2) 662 cm2 (102.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~85.8% Side bezels 6.5 mm 4.5 mm Colors Black Blue, Green Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 3200 x 2000 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 236 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Ambient light sensor No - Screen space comparison Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 Swift 14 - SF14-71T 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ~ 30% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 2 ms - Max. brightness Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) 500 nits Swift 14 - SF14-71T n/a

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 0 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 100 W Weight of AC adapter 193 grams 365 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 760M Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 2800 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) +188% 4.06 TFLOPS Swift 14 - SF14-71T 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v7 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

