48 out of 100
Acer Swift Go 14 SFG14-41
VS
48 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
Acer Swift Go 14 SFG14-41
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Swift Go 14 SFG14-41 and Swift 3 (SF314-512) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift Go 14 SFG14-41
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 50 watt-hours

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift Go 14 SFG14-41
vs
Swift 3 (SF314-512)

Case

Weight 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Dimensions 321.7 x 211.7 x 15.9 mm
12.67 x 8.33 x 0.63 inches		 321 x 210 x 15 mm
12.64 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches
Area 681 cm2 (105.5 inches2) 674 cm2 (104.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.5% ~80.1%
Side bezels 10.1 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Material Aluminum -
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Swift Go 14 SFG14-41
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
Swift 3 (SF314-512)
14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2
~5% more screen space
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 20
GPU performance
Swift Go 14 SFG14-41
1.108 TFLOPS
Swift 3 (SF314-512) +27%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 1 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
