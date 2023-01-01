Home > Laptop comparison > Swift Go (SFG14-71) or Aspire 3 (A315-24P) – what's better?

Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71) vs Aspire 3 (A315-24P)

53 out of 100
Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71)
VS
40 out of 100
Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P)
Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71)
Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71) and Aspire 3 (A315-24P) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71)
  • Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 65 against 40 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (105.7 vs 133.6 square inches)
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift Go (SFG14-71)
vs
Aspire 3 (A315-24P)

Case

Weight 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 312.9 x 217.9 x 14.9 mm
12.32 x 8.58 x 0.59 inches		 362.9 x 237.5 x 18.9 mm
14.29 x 9.35 x 0.74 inches
Area 682 cm2 (105.7 inches2) 862 cm2 (133.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~77.9%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 51%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes No
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1900 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.49 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.5 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 4
GPU performance
Swift Go (SFG14-71) +188%
1.41 TFLOPS
Aspire 3 (A315-24P)
0.49 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5500 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 1 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
