Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71) vs Aspire 3 (A315-35)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71)
- Around 10.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
- Can run popular games at about 268-366% higher FPS
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 65 against 37 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Better webcam recording quality
- Backlit keyboard
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (105.7 vs 134.2 square inches)
- 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-35)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.9 x 217.9 x 14.9 mm
12.32 x 8.58 x 0.59 inches
|363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|682 cm2 (105.7 inches2)
|866 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.4%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|260:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|50%
|Response time
|-
|11 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|-
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|2
|Threads
|12
|2
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Swift Go (SFG14-71) +196%
1676
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Swift Go (SFG14-71) +577%
7196
1063
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Swift Go (SFG14-71) +277%
1680
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Swift Go (SFG14-71) +911%
7190
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|6 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.24 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|256
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|1
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1440
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|No
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
