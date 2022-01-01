Home > Laptop comparison > Swift X (SFX14-41G) or Spin 3 (SP313-51N) – what's better?

Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) vs Spin 3 (SP313-51N)

52 out of 100
Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)
VS
48 out of 100
Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)
Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) and Spin 3 (SP313-51N) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Around 3.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 59 against 48 watt-hours
  • Backlit keyboard
Advantages of the Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Display has support for touch input
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift X (SFX14-41G)
vs
Spin 3 (SP313-51N)

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 322.5 x 213.3 x 17.9 mm
12.7 x 8.4 x 0.7 inches		 302 x 222 x 15.9 mm
11.89 x 8.74 x 0.63 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.5% ~76.5%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Gold Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 38.7 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1252:1
sRGB color space 100% 98%
Adobe RGB profile - 77.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 78.7%
Response time - 44 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 290 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.8 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.3 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 8 2
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12
GPU performance
Swift X (SFX14-41G) +280%
3.195 TFLOPS
Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 76.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
