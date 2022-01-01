Home > Laptop comparison > Swift X (SFX14-41G) or Swift 3 (SF314-512) – what's better?

Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) vs Swift 3 (SF314-512)

52 out of 100
Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) and Swift 3 (SF314-512) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift X (SFX14-41G)
vs
Swift 3 (SF314-512)

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Dimensions 322.5 x 213.3 x 17.9 mm
12.7 x 8.4 x 0.7 inches		 321 x 210 x 15 mm
12.64 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 674 cm2 (104.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.5% ~80.1%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Gold Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.8 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Swift X (SFX14-41G) +127%
3.195 TFLOPS
Swift 3 (SF314-512)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) or Swift 3 (SF313-53)
2. Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) or Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
3. Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) or Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
4. Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) or Swift 5 (SF514-56)
5. Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) or Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) and Swift X (SFX14-41G) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский