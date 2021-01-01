Home > Laptop comparison > Swift X (2021) or Swift 3 (SF314-59) – what's better?

Acer Swift X (2021) vs Swift 3 (SF314-59)

57 out of 100
Acer Swift X (2021)
VS
48 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
Acer Swift X (2021)
From $999
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Swift X (2021) and Swift 3 (SF314-59) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 59 against 48 watt-hours
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift X (2021)
vs
Swift 3 (SF314-59)

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 322.5 mm (12.7 inches) 323.4 mm (12.73 inches)
Height 213.3 mm (8.4 inches) 218.9 mm (8.62 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.5% ~82.5%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 13.8 mm
Colors Gold Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1215:1
sRGB color space 100% 96.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.3%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.8 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.3 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 8 2
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 1024 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Swift X (2021) +280%
3.195 TFLOPS
Swift 3 (SF314-59)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 1

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

