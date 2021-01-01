Acer Swift X (2021) vs Swift 3 (SF314-59)
Acer Swift X (2021)
From $999
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
From $699
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 59 against 48 watt-hours
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
- Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Case
|Weight
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Width
|322.5 mm (12.7 inches)
|323.4 mm (12.73 inches)
|Height
|213.3 mm (8.4 inches)
|218.9 mm (8.62 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|708 cm2 (109.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.5%
|~82.5%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|13.8 mm
|Colors
|Gold
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|3:2
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1215:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|96.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|67.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|69.3%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|8
|2
|Threads
|16
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1115
Swift 3 (SF314-59) +12%
1249
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Swift X (2021) +139%
5529
2312
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|1
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
