Acer Swift X (2021) vs 3x (SF314-510G)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|322.5 mm (12.7 inches)
|322.8 mm (12.71 inches)
|Height
|213.3 mm (8.4 inches)
|212.2 mm (8.35 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|17.95 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.5%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Gold
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1020:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|96%
|Response time
|-
|31 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.8 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1115
1248
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Swift X (2021) +31%
5529
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1650 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|2.534 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~4.3 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|768
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|1
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
