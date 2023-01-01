Home > Laptop comparison > Swift X (SFX14-42G) or Swift Go (SFG14-71) – what's better?

Acer Swift X (SFX14-42G) vs Go (SFG14-71)

51 out of 100
Acer Swift X (SFX14-42G)
VS
55 out of 100
Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71)
Acer Swift X (SFX14-42G)
Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71)
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Swift X (SFX14-42G) and Go (SFG14-71) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-42G)
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
Advantages of the Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 65 against 59 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift X (SFX14-42G)
vs
Swift Go (SFG14-71)

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Dimensions 322.8 x 212.2 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.7 inches		 312.9 x 217.9 x 14.9 mm
12.32 x 8.58 x 0.59 inches
Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 682 cm2 (105.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~83.4%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Swift Go (SFG14-71)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
Swift X (SFX14-42G)
14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2
~5% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1210:1 -
sRGB color space 96.1% -
Adobe RGB profile 66.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.2% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 60 / 90 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Swift X (SFX14-42G) +127%
3.195 TFLOPS
Swift Go (SFG14-71)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 76 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

