Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G) vs Aspire 3 (A315-24P)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)
- Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 58.7 against 40 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Backlit keyboard
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (103.8 vs 133.6 square inches)
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 32% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.9 x 214 x 17.9 mm
12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches
|362.9 x 237.5 x 18.9 mm
14.29 x 9.35 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|862 cm2 (133.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.9%
|~77.9%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|49.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1638:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99%
|51%
|Adobe RGB profile
|72.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|70.2%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|No
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|360 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 610M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Swift X (SFX14-51G) +54%
1568
1016
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Swift X (SFX14-51G) +124%
7790
3470
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Swift X (SFX14-51G) +41%
1478
1051
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Swift X (SFX14-51G) +119%
9123
4157
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1900 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.49 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|5.5 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|128
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|8
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|4
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5500 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC256
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|86 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1