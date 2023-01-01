You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - AMD Ryzen 3 7320U AMD Ryzen 5 7520U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G) Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 32% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) Dimensions 312.9 x 214 x 17.9 mm

12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches 362.9 x 237.5 x 18.9 mm

14.29 x 9.35 x 0.74 inches Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) 862 cm2 (133.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.9% ~77.9% Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 49.7 dB -

Display 2240 x 1400 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1638:1 - sRGB color space 99% 51% Adobe RGB profile 72.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 70.2% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Swift X (SFX14-51G) +32% 330 nits Aspire 3 (A315-24P) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 58.7 Wh 40 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes No USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 360 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon 610M TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1900 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.49 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 5.5 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 4 GPU performance Swift X (SFX14-51G) +188% 1.41 TFLOPS Aspire 3 (A315-24P) 0.49 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5500 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC256 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 86 dB - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes No Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.