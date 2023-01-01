You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2240 x 1400 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G) 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 312.9 x 214 x 17.9 mm

12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches 310.5 x 213.3 x 14.95 mm

12.22 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) 662 cm2 (102.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.9% ~85.8% Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.5 mm Colors Gray Blue, Green Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) 49.7 dB -

Display 2240 x 1400 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1638:1 - sRGB color space 99% 100% Adobe RGB profile 72.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 70.2% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Swift X (SFX14-51G) 330 nits Swift 14 - SF14-71T n/a

Battery Capacity 58.7 Wh 0 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 360 grams 365 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Swift X (SFX14-51G) 1.41 TFLOPS Swift 14 - SF14-71T 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC256 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 86 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.