Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G) vs Swift 3 (SF314-512)

56 out of 100
Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2240 x 1400
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G) and Swift 3 (SF314-512) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift X (SFX14-51G)
vs
Swift 3 (SF314-512)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Dimensions 312.9 x 214 x 17.9 mm
12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches		 321 x 210 x 15 mm
12.64 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches
Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) 674 cm2 (104.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.9% ~80.1%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 49.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1638:1 -
sRGB color space 99% -
Adobe RGB profile 72.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.2% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Swift X (SFX14-51G) +10%
330 nits
Swift 3 (SF314-512)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 360 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Swift X (SFX14-51G)
1.41 TFLOPS
Swift 3 (SF314-512)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC256 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 86 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
