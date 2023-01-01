Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G) vs Go 14 SFG14-41
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)
- Can run popular games at about 194-264% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 58.7 against 50 watt-hours
- Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift Go 14 SFG14-41
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Better webcam recording quality
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.9 x 214 x 17.9 mm
12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches
|321.7 x 211.7 x 15.9 mm
12.67 x 8.33 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|681 cm2 (105.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.9%
|~83.5%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|10.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|49.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|No
|Contrast
|1638:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|72.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|70.2%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|360 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Swift X (SFX14-51G) +13%
1591
1413
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Swift X (SFX14-51G) +25%
7713
6163
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1492
1392
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Swift X (SFX14-51G) +14%
9259
8125
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|40 W
|10-45 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|938 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1223 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|28
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|7
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC256
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|~86 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
