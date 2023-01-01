Home > Laptop comparison > Swift X (SFX14-51G) or Swift Go 14 SFG14-41 – what's better?

Display 2240 x 1400
CPU
GPU
Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G) and Go 14 SFG14-41 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)
  • Can run popular games at about 194-264% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 58.7 against 50 watt-hours
  • Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift Go 14 SFG14-41
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift X (SFX14-51G)
vs
Swift Go 14 SFG14-41

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Dimensions 312.9 x 214 x 17.9 mm
12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches		 321.7 x 211.7 x 15.9 mm
12.67 x 8.33 x 0.63 inches
Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.9% ~83.5%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 10.1 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) 49.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Display tests
Contrast 1638:1 -
sRGB color space 99% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 72.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.2% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Swift X (SFX14-51G) +10%
330 nits
Swift Go 14 SFG14-41
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 360 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 10-45 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 7
GPU performance
Swift X (SFX14-51G) +352%
5.01 TFLOPS
Swift Go 14 SFG14-41
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC256 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness ~86 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

