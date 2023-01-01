Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

28% sharper screen – 208 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 26-36% higher FPS

Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm

12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches 313.5 x 227 x 18.9-19.9 mm

12.34 x 8.94 x 0.74-0.78 inches Area 736 cm2 (114.1 inches2) 712 cm2 (110.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~79.9% Side bezels 5.2 mm 6 mm Colors Gray Silver Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) 52.2 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1600 Size 14.5 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz PPI 208 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes - Screen space comparison Swift X (SFX14-71G) 14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2 Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ~ 7% more screen space Display tests sRGB color space 98% - DCI-P3 color gamut 83% 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Swift X (SFX14-71G) 400 nits Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 1:25 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 230 W Weight of AC adapter 355 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 50 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1185 MHz - GPU boost clock 1417 MHz - FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Swift X (SFX14-71G) 5.8 TFLOPS Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) +48% 8.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6000 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 77.6 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.6 x 7.8 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.