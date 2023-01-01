Home > Laptop comparison > Swift X (SFX14-71G) or Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) – what's better?

Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) vs Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)

Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
Display
CPU
Intel Core i7 13700H
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) and Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 28% sharper screen – 208 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 26-36% higher FPS
  • Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift X (SFX14-71G)
Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)

Case

Weight 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches		 313.5 x 227 x 18.9-19.9 mm
12.34 x 8.94 x 0.74-0.78 inches
Area 736 cm2 (114.1 inches2) 712 cm2 (110.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~79.9%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) 52.2 dB -

Display

Size 14.5 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 208 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes -
Screen space comparison
Swift X (SFX14-71G)
14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2
Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~7% more screen space
Display tests
sRGB color space 98% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 83% 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:25 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 230 W
Weight of AC adapter 355 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1185 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1417 MHz -
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6000 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 77.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.6 x 7.8 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

