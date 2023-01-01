Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS 28% sharper screen – 208 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs) Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (102.6 vs 114.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm

12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches 310.5 x 213.3 x 14.95 mm

12.22 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches Area 736 cm2 (114.1 inches2) 662 cm2 (102.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~85.8% Side bezels 5.2 mm 4.5 mm Colors Gray Blue, Green Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14.5 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 208 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes - Display tests sRGB color space 98% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 83% - Max. brightness Swift X (SFX14-71G) 400 nits Swift 14 - SF14-71T n/a

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 0 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 100 W Weight of AC adapter 355 grams 365 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 50 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1185 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20 GPU performance Swift X (SFX14-71G) +311% 5.8 TFLOPS Swift 14 - SF14-71T 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.