Home > Laptop comparison > Swift X (SFX14-71G) or Swift 3 (SF314-71) – what's better?

Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) vs Swift 3 (SF314-71)

66 out of 100
Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
VS
60 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71)
Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2880 x 1800
CPU
GPU
Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) and Swift 3 (SF314-71) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
  • Can run popular games at about 325-443% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz
  • Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 76 against 57 watt-hours
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 17% sharper screen – 243 versus 208 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (103.8 vs 114.1 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift X (SFX14-71G)
vs
Swift 3 (SF314-71)

Case

Weight 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches		 312.92 x 214.12 x 17.9 mm
12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches
Area 736 cm2 (114.1 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~84.8%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gold
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 40.3 dB

Display

Size 14.5 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 208 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Display tests
Contrast - 13414:1
sRGB color space 98% 99.6%
Adobe RGB profile - 97.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut 83% 98%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 100 W
Weight of AC adapter 355 grams 364 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1185 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 12
GPU performance
Swift X (SFX14-71G) +590%
5.8 TFLOPS
Swift 3 (SF314-71)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 84 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Swift X (SFX14-71G) vs XPS 15 9530 (2023)
2. Swift X (SFX14-71G) vs Swift X (SFX14-51G)
3. Swift X (SFX14-71G) vs Swift 5 (SF514-56)
4. Swift X (SFX14-71G) vs XPS 13 9315
5. Swift X (SFX14-71G) vs MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
6. Swift X (SFX14-71G) vs Swift 14 - SF14-71T
7. Swift X (SFX14-71G) vs ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
8. Swift X (SFX14-71G) vs MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
9. Swift 3 (SF314-71) vs Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71) and Swift X (SFX14-71G) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский