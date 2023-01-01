Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) vs Swift 5 (SF514-56)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 134-182% higher FPS
- Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)
- Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (102.4 vs 114.1 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.55 kg (3.42 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Dimensions
|322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches
|309.8 x 213.3 x 14.9 mm
12.2 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|736 cm2 (114.1 inches2)
|661 cm2 (102.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.8%
|~81.7%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|0 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Gold
|Material
|Aluminum
|-
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|208 ppi
|210 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|No
|sRGB color space
|98%
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|83%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|355 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1709
1728
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Swift X (SFX14-71G) +21%
10922
9012
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1813
1700
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Swift X (SFX14-71G) +50%
14164
9464
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1185 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1417 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|24
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
