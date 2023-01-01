Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 1260P GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 134-182% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 134-182% higher FPS Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56) Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs) Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (102.4 vs 114.1 square inches)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm

12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches 309.8 x 213.3 x 14.9 mm

12.2 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches Area 736 cm2 (114.1 inches2) 661 cm2 (102.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~81.7% Side bezels 5.2 mm 0 mm Colors Gray Black, Gold Material Aluminum - Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 1

Display 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1440 Size 14.5 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 208 ppi 210 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests sRGB color space 98% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 83% - Max. brightness Swift X (SFX14-71G) +33% 400 nits Swift 5 (SF514-56) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 0 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 355 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 50 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1185 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1417 MHz - FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 24 GPU performance Swift X (SFX14-71G) +243% 5.8 TFLOPS Swift 5 (SF514-56) 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.