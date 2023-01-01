Home > Laptop comparison > Swift X (SFX14-71G) or Swift X (SFX14-42G) – what's better?

Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) vs Swift X (SFX14-42G)

67 out of 100
Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
VS
51 out of 100
Acer Swift X (SFX14-42G)
Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
Acer Swift X (SFX14-42G)
Display
1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) and Swift X (SFX14-42G) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 45-62% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 76 against 59 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 32% sharper screen – 208 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-42G)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (106.2 vs 114.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift X (SFX14-71G)
vs
Swift X (SFX14-42G)

Case

Weight 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches		 322.8 x 212.2 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.7 inches
Area 736 cm2 (114.1 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~78.9%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 52.2 dB -

Display

Size 14.5 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 208 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Screen space comparison
Swift X (SFX14-71G)
14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2
Swift X (SFX14-42G)
14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2
~12% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast - 1210:1
sRGB color space 98% 96.1%
Adobe RGB profile - 66.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut 83% 68.2%
Max. brightness
Swift X (SFX14-71G) +14%
400 nits
Swift X (SFX14-42G)
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 60 / 90 W
Weight of AC adapter 355 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1185 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Swift X (SFX14-71G) +82%
5.8 TFLOPS
Swift X (SFX14-42G)
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 77.6 dB 76 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.6 x 7.8 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
