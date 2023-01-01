Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 45-62% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 45-62% higher FPS Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 76 against 59 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 76 against 59 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface 32% sharper screen – 208 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

32% sharper screen – 208 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-42G) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs) Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (106.2 vs 114.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm

12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches 322.8 x 212.2 x 17.9 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.7 inches Area 736 cm2 (114.1 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~78.9% Side bezels 5.2 mm 6.5 mm Colors Gray Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 52.2 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 Size 14.5 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 208 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Screen space comparison Swift X (SFX14-71G) 14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2 Swift X (SFX14-42G) 14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2 ~ 12% more screen space Display tests Contrast - 1210:1 sRGB color space 98% 96.1% Adobe RGB profile - 66.2% DCI-P3 color gamut 83% 68.2% Max. brightness Swift X (SFX14-71G) +14% 400 nits Swift X (SFX14-42G) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 59 Wh Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 60 / 90 W Weight of AC adapter 355 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 50 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1185 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Swift X (SFX14-71G) +82% 5.8 TFLOPS Swift X (SFX14-42G) 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 77.6 dB 76 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.6 x 7.8 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.