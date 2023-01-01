Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 2240 x 1400 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS Provides 21% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 330 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm

12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches 312.9 x 214 x 17.9 mm

12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches Area 736 cm2 (114.1 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~84.9% Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.7 mm Colors Gray Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 130° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 49.7 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 2240 x 1400 Size 14.5 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 208 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast - 1638:1 sRGB color space 98% 99% Adobe RGB profile - 72.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 83% 70.2% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Swift X (SFX14-71G) +21% 400 nits Swift X (SFX14-51G) 330 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 58.7 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 100 W Weight of AC adapter 355 grams 360 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 50 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1185 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance Swift X (SFX14-71G) +16% 5.8 TFLOPS Swift X (SFX14-51G) 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC256 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 86 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.