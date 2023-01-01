Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) vs Swift X (SFX14-51G)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 76 against 58.7 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
- Provides 21% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 330 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (103.8 vs 114.1 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.55 kg (3.42 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches
|312.9 x 214 x 17.9 mm
12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|736 cm2 (114.1 inches2)
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.8%
|~84.9%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|49.7 dB
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|208 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Contrast
|-
|1638:1
|sRGB color space
|98%
|99%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|72.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|83%
|70.2%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|100 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|355 grams
|360 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1709
1591
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Swift X (SFX14-71G) +42%
10922
7713
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Swift X (SFX14-71G) +22%
1813
1492
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Swift X (SFX14-71G) +53%
14164
9259
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|40 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1185 MHz
|938 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1417 MHz
|1223 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC256
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|86 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
