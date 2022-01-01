You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i7 11390H - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-51G Can run popular games at about 1352-1844% higher FPS

Around 8.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 49 against 37 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard Advantages of the Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 368.3 x 236.2 x 18.8 mm

14.5 x 9.3 x 0.74 inches 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches Area 870 cm2 (134.9 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~77.5% Side bezels 6 mm 9 mm Colors Gray Silver, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1485:1 - sRGB color space 98.6% - Adobe RGB profile 69.9% - DCI-P3 color gamut 72% - Max. brightness Swift X SFX16-51G 300 nits Aspire 1 (A115-32) n/a

Battery Capacity 49 Wh 37 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 60 / 90 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP 60 W 6 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 2.93 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 8 GPU performance Swift X SFX16-51G +2458% 6.14 TFLOPS Aspire 1 (A115-32) 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 2933 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes No

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 No Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes No Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.