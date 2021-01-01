Swift X SFX16-51G or Aspire 5 (A515-56) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU Intel Core i7 11390H - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-51G Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

37% sharper screen – 137 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 368.3 x 236.2 x 18.8 mm

14.5 x 9.3 x 0.74 inches 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches Area 870 cm2 (134.9 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~77.4% Side bezels 6 mm 9 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1485:1 - sRGB color space 98.6% - Adobe RGB profile 69.9% - DCI-P3 color gamut 72% - Max. brightness Swift X SFX16-51G 300 nits Aspire 5 (A515-56) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 49 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 60 / 90 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter - 260 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce MX450 TGP 60 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units 2048 896 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Swift X SFX16-51G +118% 6.14 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-56) 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 68.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.