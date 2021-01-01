Swift X SFX16-51G or Aspire 5 (A517-52) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i7 11390H - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB - GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-51G Can run popular games at about 125-170% higher FPS

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (134.8 vs 164.9 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 368.3 x 236.2 x 18.8 mm

14.5 x 9.3 x 0.74 inches 403.5 x 263.7 x 19.9 mm

15.89 x 10.38 x 0.78 inches Area 870 cm2 (134.9 inches2) 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~77.5% Side bezels 6 mm 10.3 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 16.1 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1485:1 892:1 sRGB color space 98.6% 59% Adobe RGB profile 69.9% 38% DCI-P3 color gamut 72% - Response time - 11 ms Max. brightness Swift X SFX16-51G 300 nits Aspire 5 (A517-52) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 49 Wh 50.2 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 60 / 90 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 307 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 TGP 60 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units 2048 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Swift X SFX16-51G +227% 6.14 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A517-52) 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 - Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 67.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.