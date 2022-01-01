Home > Laptop comparison > Swift X SFX16-51G or Aspire 7 (A715-42G) – what's better?

Acer Swift X SFX16-51G vs Aspire 7 (A715-42G)

52 out of 100
Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
VS
49 out of 100
Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 11390H
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Acer Swift X SFX16-51G and Aspire 7 (A715-42G) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift X SFX16-51G
vs
Aspire 7 (A715-42G)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
Dimensions 368.3 x 236.2 x 18.8 mm
14.5 x 9.3 x 0.74 inches		 363.2 x 228.6 x 22.8 mm
14.3 x 9 x 0.9 inches
Area 870 cm2 (134.9 inches2) 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~80.8%
Side bezels 6 mm 8.9 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1485:1 1007:1
sRGB color space 98.6% 54.2%
Adobe RGB profile 69.9% 37.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 72% 36.1%
Response time - 36 ms
Max. brightness
Swift X SFX16-51G +20%
300 nits
Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 60 / 90 W 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 460 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9-3.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Swift X SFX16-51G +92%
6.14 TFLOPS
Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 67.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.2 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.0 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

