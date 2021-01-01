Swift X SFX16-51G or Nitro 5 (AN517-41) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i7 11390H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-51G Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (134.8 vs 155.8 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 47-65% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 57.5 against 49 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) Dimensions 368.3 x 236.2 x 18.8 mm

14.5 x 9.3 x 0.74 inches 403.5 x 249 x 24.9 mm

15.89 x 9.8 x 0.98 inches Area 870 cm2 (134.9 inches2) 1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~82.1% Side bezels 6 mm 10.3 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 48.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 16.1 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 137 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1485:1 1279:1 sRGB color space 98.6% 55% Adobe RGB profile 69.9% 37.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 72% 36.7% Response time - 16 ms Max. brightness Swift X SFX16-51G 300 nits Nitro 5 (AN517-41) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 49 Wh 57.5 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 60 / 90 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter - 582 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 60 W 85 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1035 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1485 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 2048 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Swift X SFX16-51G 6.14 TFLOPS Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +86% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC295 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 75.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.