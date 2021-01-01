Home > Laptop comparison > Swift X SFX16-51G or Nitro 5 (AN517-41) – what's better?

Acer Swift X SFX16-51G vs Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

57 out of 100
Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
VS
65 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
From $1280
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
From $1899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 11390H
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Swift X SFX16-51G and Nitro 5 (AN517-41) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (134.8 vs 155.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 47-65% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 57.5 against 49 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift X SFX16-51G
vs
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Dimensions 368.3 x 236.2 x 18.8 mm
14.5 x 9.3 x 0.74 inches		 403.5 x 249 x 24.9 mm
15.89 x 9.8 x 0.98 inches
Area 870 cm2 (134.9 inches2) 1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~82.1%
Side bezels 6 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 48.6 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1485:1 1279:1
sRGB color space 98.6% 55%
Adobe RGB profile 69.9% 37.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 72% 36.7%
Response time - 16 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 60 / 90 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 582 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9-3.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 85 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Swift X SFX16-51G
6.14 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +86%
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC295
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 75.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
2. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
3. Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) or Swift X SFX16-51G
4. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) or Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
5. Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) or Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
6. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 or Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
7. Dell G3 15 3500 or Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) and Swift X SFX16-51G or ask any questions
EnglishРусский