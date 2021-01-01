Home > Laptop comparison > Swift X SFX16-51G or Swift 3 (SF314-59) – what's better?

Acer Swift X SFX16-51G vs Swift 3 (SF314-59)

57 out of 100
Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
VS
48 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
From $1280
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 11390H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Swift X SFX16-51G and Swift 3 (SF314-59) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
  • Can run popular games at about 347-473% higher FPS
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (109.7 vs 134.8 square inches)
  • 15% sharper screen – 157 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift X SFX16-51G
vs
Swift 3 (SF314-59)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 368.3 x 236.2 x 18.8 mm
14.5 x 9.3 x 0.74 inches		 323.4 x 218.9 x 15.9 mm
12.73 x 8.62 x 0.63 inches
Area 870 cm2 (134.9 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~82.5%
Side bezels 6 mm 13.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1485:1 1215:1
sRGB color space 98.6% 96.2%
Adobe RGB profile 69.9% 67.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 72% 69.3%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 60 / 90 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9-3.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 2048 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Swift X SFX16-51G +631%
6.14 TFLOPS
Swift 3 (SF314-59)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 1

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

