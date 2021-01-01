Swift X SFX16-51G or Swift 3x (SF314-510G) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i7 11390H - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-51G Can run popular games at about 78-107% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 59 against 49 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (106.2 vs 134.8 square inches)

15% sharper screen – 157 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 368.3 x 236.2 x 18.8 mm

14.5 x 9.3 x 0.74 inches 322.8 x 212.2 x 17.95 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.71 inches Area 870 cm2 (134.9 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~78.9% Side bezels 6 mm 6.5 mm Colors Gray Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 16.1 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1485:1 1020:1 sRGB color space 98.6% 96% Adobe RGB profile 69.9% - DCI-P3 color gamut 72% - Response time - 31 ms Max. brightness Swift X SFX16-51G 300 nits Swift 3x (SF314-510G) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 49 Wh 59 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 60 / 90 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics TGP 60 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1650 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR4 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps Shading units 2048 768 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Swift X SFX16-51G +142% 6.14 TFLOPS Swift 3x (SF314-510G) 2.534 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 1

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.