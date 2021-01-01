Acer Swift X SFX16-51G vs Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
From $1280
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
- Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 56 against 49 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 37% higher max. screen brightness: 410 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (102.1 vs 134.8 square inches)
- 15% sharper screen – 157 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1 kg (2.21 lbs)
|Dimensions
|368.3 x 236.2 x 18.8 mm
14.5 x 9.3 x 0.74 inches
|318.9 x 206.7 x 14.9 mm
12.56 x 8.14 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|870 cm2 (134.9 inches2)
|659 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.1%
|~81.9%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|4.5 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|34 dB
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1485:1
|1550:1
|sRGB color space
|98.6%
|98%
|Adobe RGB profile
|69.9%
|68%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|72%
|67%
|Response time
|-
|22 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|60 / 90 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|275 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9-3.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Swift X SFX16-51G +24%
1592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Swift X SFX16-51G +25%
5294
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|1
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|65 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
