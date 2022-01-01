You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 CPU Intel Core i7 1260P - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-52G Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 52 against 48 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (131.6 vs 141 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm

14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches 363.4 x 250.5 x 17.95 mm

14.31 x 9.86 x 0.71 inches Area 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 910 cm2 (141.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~87.4% ~73.7% Side bezels 5.5 mm 9 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 38.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating - Matte Display tests Contrast - 1908:1 sRGB color space - 57.3% Adobe RGB profile - 39.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 38% Response time - 32 ms Max. brightness Swift X SFX16-52G +60% 400 nits Aspire 5 (A515-45) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 52 Wh 48 Wh Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS - Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 8 GPU performance Swift X SFX16-52G 3.46 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-45) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 70.4 dB Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint - Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.