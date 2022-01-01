Acer Swift X SFX16-52G vs Aspire 5 (A517-52)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
- Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (131.6 vs 164.9 square inches)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm
14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches
|403.5 x 263.7 x 19.9 mm
15.89 x 10.38 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
|1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~87.4%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|5.5 mm
|10.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|-
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|892:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|59%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|38%
|Response time
|-
|11 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|307 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|12
|2
|Threads
|16
|4
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Swift X SFX16-52G +29%
1640
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Swift X SFX16-52G +223%
8547
2647
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Swift X SFX16-52G +15%
1658
1439
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Swift X SFX16-52G +228%
8633
2636
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1550 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|67.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1