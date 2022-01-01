You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 CPU Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB - GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-52G Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (131.6 vs 164.9 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm

14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches 403.5 x 263.7 x 19.9 mm

15.89 x 10.38 x 0.78 inches Area 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~87.4% ~77.5% Side bezels 5.5 mm 10.3 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating - Matte Display tests Contrast - 892:1 sRGB color space - 59% Adobe RGB profile - 38% Response time - 11 ms Max. brightness Swift X SFX16-52G +33% 400 nits Aspire 5 (A517-52) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 52 Wh 50.2 Wh Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 307 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance Swift X SFX16-52G +84% 3.46 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A517-52) 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 67.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.