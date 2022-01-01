Home > Laptop comparison > Swift X SFX16-52G or Swift 3x (SF314-510) – what's better?

Acer Swift X SFX16-52G vs 3x (SF314-510)

56 out of 100
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
VS
50 out of 100
Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 1260P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Swift X SFX16-52G and 3x (SF314-510) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 78% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 59 against 52 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (106.2 vs 131.6 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift X SFX16-52G
vs
Swift 3x (SF314-510)

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm
14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches		 322.8 x 212.2 x 17.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.71 inches
Area 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87.4% ~78.9%
Side bezels 5.5 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Gray Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 44.2 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1916:1
sRGB color space - 99%
Adobe RGB profile - 72.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 71.5%
Response time - 38 ms
Max. brightness
Swift X SFX16-52G +33%
400 nits
Swift 3x (SF314-510)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 266 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1650 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR4
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 24
GPU performance
Swift X SFX16-52G +37%
3.46 TFLOPS
Swift 3x (SF314-510)
2.534 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 72 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
