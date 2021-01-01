Acer TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51) vs Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
Acer TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51)
From $899
Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51)
- Backlit keyboard
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
- Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- 28% sharper screen – 201 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (109.3 vs 118.9 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.41 kg (3.11 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Width
|325 mm (12.8 inches)
|300 mm (11.81 inches)
|Height
|236 mm (9.29 inches)
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|Area
|767 cm2 (118.9 inches2)
|705 cm2 (109.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.4%
|~77%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Blue
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|201 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|3:2
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|25 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|-
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
