Home > Laptop comparison > TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51) or Swift 3x (SF314-510G) – what's better?

Acer TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51) vs Swift 3x (SF314-510G)

Acer TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51)
VS
Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
Acer TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51)
From $899
Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Acer TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51) and Swift 3x (SF314-510G) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
  • Can run popular games at about 44-60% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (106.2 vs 118.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51)
vs
Swift 3x (SF314-510G)

Case

Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 325 mm (12.8 inches) 322.8 mm (12.71 inches)
Height 236 mm (9.29 inches) 212.2 mm (8.35 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 17.95 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 767 cm2 (118.9 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.4% ~78.9%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Blue Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1020:1
sRGB color space - 96%
Response time 25 ms 31 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1650 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR4
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz)
Shading units 640 768
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) vs TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51)
2. Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54) vs TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51)
3. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
4. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) vs Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
5. ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 vs Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
6. ASUS VivoBook S14 S435 vs Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
7. Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 vs Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
8. Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54) vs Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
9. Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) vs 3x (SF314-510G)
10. Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) vs 3x (SF314-510G)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) and TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский