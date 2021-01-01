Home > Laptop comparison > TravelMate Spin P4 or TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51) – what's better?

Acer TravelMate Spin P4 vs P4 (TMP414-51)

Acer TravelMate Spin P4
VS
Acer TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51)
Acer TravelMate Spin P4
From $849
Acer TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51)
From $899
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

NanoReview Score

Key Differences

Advantages of the Acer TravelMate Spin P4
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Laptop:
TravelMate Spin P4
vs
TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs)
Width 325 mm (12.8 inches) 325 mm (12.8 inches)
Height 236 mm (9.29 inches) 236 mm (9.29 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 767 cm2 (118.9 inches2) 767 cm2 (118.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.4% ~70.4%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Blue Blue
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock - 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

