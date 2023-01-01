Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1864 - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 2560 x 1440 CPU Apple M2 - AMD Ryzen 3 7330U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Around 89% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 89% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 66.5 against 50 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 66.5 against 50 watt-hours Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits 59% sharper screen – 224 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

59% sharper screen – 224 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (125.4 vs 134.8 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-48) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Acer Aspire 5 (A515-48) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm

13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches 362.9 x 239.6 x 17.9 mm

14.29 x 9.43 x 0.7 inches Area 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2) 870 cm2 (134.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~77.2% Side bezels 5.4 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Gray Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans - 1

Display 2880 x 1864 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 224 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1864 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests Contrast 1326:1 - sRGB color space 99.9% - Adobe RGB profile 98.9% - DCI-P3 color gamut 98.7% - Response time 24 ms - Max. brightness MacBook Air 15 (M2) +100% 500 nits Aspire 5 (A515-48) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 66.5 Wh 50 Wh Full charging time 2:50 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 35 / 70 W 65 W Cable length 2 meters - Weight of AC adapter 116 / 165 grams 265 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M2 GPU (8-core) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 500 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1456 MHz 2200 MHz FLOPS 3 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 4 GPU performance MacBook Air 15 (M2) +110% 3 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-48) 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe - Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 (2 tweeters and 4 woofers) 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness ~85 dB - Microphones 3 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.