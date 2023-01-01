Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Air 15 (M2) or Aspire 5 (A515-48) – what's better?

65 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
VS
40 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-48)
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-48)
Display 2880 x 1864
CPU Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-48) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 89% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 66.5 against 50 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 59% sharper screen – 224 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (125.4 vs 134.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-48)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Value for money

VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Air 15 (M2)
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-48)

Case

Weight 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm
13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches		 362.9 x 239.6 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.43 x 0.7 inches
Area 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2) 870 cm2 (134.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~77.2%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Gray
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 15.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 224 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1864 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Display tests
Contrast 1326:1 -
sRGB color space 99.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 98.9% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 98.7% -
Response time 24 ms -
Max. brightness
MacBook Air 15 (M2) +100%
500 nits
Aspire 5 (A515-48)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:50 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 35 / 70 W 65 W
Cable length 2 meters -
Weight of AC adapter 116 / 165 grams 265 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.3 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache - 8 MB
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1456 MHz 2200 MHz
FLOPS 3 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 4
GPU performance
MacBook Air 15 (M2) +110%
3 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A515-48)
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe - Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 (2 tweeters and 4 woofers) 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness ~85 dB -
Microphones 3 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision No Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

