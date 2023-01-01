Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) vs Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
- Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 66.5 against 54 watt-hours
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
- Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 26% sharper screen – 283 versus 224 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
|1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
|Dimensions
|340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm
13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches
|356.7 x 242.3 x 12.95 mm
14.04 x 9.54 x 0.51 inches
|Area
|809 cm2 (125.3 inches2)
|864 cm2 (133.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.9%
|~85.9%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
|Black, Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|42.7 dB
Display
|Size
|15.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|224 ppi
|283 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1864 pixels
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|No
Screen space comparison
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
MacBook Air 15 (M2)
15.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 105.2 in2
~9% more screen space
|Contrast
|1326:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|98.9%
|97.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|98.7%
|99.7%
|Response time
|24 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:50 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|35 / 70 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|-
|Weight of AC adapter
|186 grams
|194 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|4.75 GHz
|Cores
|8 (4P + 4E)
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|-
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MacBook Air 15 (M2) +23%
1824
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8537
9084
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1504
1538
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8136
12685
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1456 MHz
|2400 MHz
|FLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|3.686 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|2x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|85 dB
|83.7 dB
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v7
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.6 x 8.4 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
