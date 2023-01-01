Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 66.5 against 54 watt-hours

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)

Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

26% sharper screen – 283 versus 224 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) Dimensions 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm

13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches 356.7 x 242.3 x 12.95 mm

14.04 x 9.54 x 0.51 inches Area 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2) 864 cm2 (133.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~85.9% Side bezels 5.4 mm 6 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Black, Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal No No Number of fans - 2 Noise level (max. load) - 42.7 dB

Display 2880 x 1864 3840 x 2400 Size 15.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 224 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1864 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes No Screen space comparison Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 MacBook Air 15 (M2) 15.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 105.2 in2 ~ 9% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1326:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 99.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 98.9% 97.2% DCI-P3 color gamut 98.7% 99.7% Response time 24 ms 3 ms Max. brightness MacBook Air 15 (M2) +25% 500 nits Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 66.5 Wh 54 Wh Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 35 / 70 W 65 W Cable length 2 meters - Weight of AC adapter 186 grams 194 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M2 GPU (8-core) Radeon 680M TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 500 MHz 2000 MHz GPU boost clock 1456 MHz 2400 MHz FLOPS 3 TFLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance MacBook Air 15 (M2) 3 TFLOPS Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) +23% 3.686 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 2x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe - Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 85 dB 83.7 dB Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v7 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.6 x 8.4 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.