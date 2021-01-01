Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) or TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51) – what's better?

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) and Acer TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (100.1 vs 118.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 50 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
vs
TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51)

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs)
Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches		 325 x 236 x 17.9 mm
12.8 x 9.29 x 0.7 inches
Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 767 cm2 (118.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~70.4%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 8100 RPM -
Noise level 45.8 dB -

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1 -
sRGB color space 98.3% -
Adobe RGB profile 64.2% -
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:50 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 30 W 65 W
Cable length 2 meters -

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 75.8 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.1 x 8.1 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision No Yes
