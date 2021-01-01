Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Air (intel, 2020) or MacBook Air (2019) – what's better?

Apple MacBook Air (intel, 2020) vs Air (2019)

55 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (intel, 2020)
VS
50 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (2019)
Apple MacBook Air (intel, 2020)
From $999
Apple MacBook Air (2019)
From $1099
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i5 8210Y
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Air (intel, 2020) and Air (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Air (intel, 2020)
vs
MacBook Air (2019)

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Width 304.1 mm (11.97 inches) 304 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 212.4 mm (8.36 inches) 212 mm (8.35 inches)
Thickness 16.1 mm (0.63 inches) 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 644 cm2 (99.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~79.6%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) 8100 RPM -
Noise level 45.8 dB 41 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1 1238:1
sRGB color space 98.3% 94.6%
Adobe RGB profile 64.2% 61.3%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:50 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Cable length 2 meters 1.8 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 178 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 4 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 617
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1050 MHz
FLOPS 0 TFLOPS 0.4 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 2.13 Gbps
Shading units 384 192
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 2133 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable No No
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 75.8 dB 75.8 dB
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v5
Bluetooth v5 v4.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.1
USB-A No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 0.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.1 x 8.1 cm 11.6 x 7.8 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision No No

