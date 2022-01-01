Home > Laptop comparison > Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Aspire 5 (A515-45) – what's better?

Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45)

61 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
VS
50 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45)
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (100.1 vs 141 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-45)

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches		 363.4 x 250.5 x 17.95 mm
14.31 x 9.86 x 0.71 inches
Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 910 cm2 (141.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~73.7%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 9 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 38.6 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1069:1 1908:1
sRGB color space 99.8% 57.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 39.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 38%
Response time 35 ms 32 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:23 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 30 W 45 W
Cable length 2 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 172 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache - 4 MB
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 450 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1278 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 8
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 79.6 dB 70.4 dB
Microphones 3 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.1 x 8.1 cm 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision No Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

