Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Can run popular games at about 422-575% higher FPS

Around 4.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio

Backlit keyboard

66% sharper screen – 227 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 512 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches 297.18 x 231.4 x 21.08 mm

11.7 x 9.11 x 0.83 inches Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~62.4% Side bezels 8.8 mm 21.8 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans - 1

Display 2560 x 1600 1366 x 912 Size 13.3 inches 12 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1366 x 912 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1069:1 - sRGB color space 99.8% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 400 nits Chromebook 512 n/a

Battery Capacity 49.9 Wh 0 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:23 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes - USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 30 W 45 W Cable length 2 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 172 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M1 GPU (8-core) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU) TGP 15 W 10 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz - GPU boost clock 1278 MHz - FLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 8 GPU performance Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +767% 2.6 TFLOPS Chromebook 512 0.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 32GB 64GB Bus Custom Custom Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x256 GB 1x32 GB Upgradable No No NVMe Yes No

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 79.6 dB - Microphones 3 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 12.1 x 8.1 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision No No

