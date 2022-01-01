Home > Laptop comparison > Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Chromebook 512 – what's better?

Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Acer Chromebook 512

61 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
VS
37 out of 100
Acer Chromebook 512
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Acer Chromebook 512
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Acer Chromebook 512 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Can run popular games at about 422-575% higher FPS
  • Around 4.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 66% sharper screen – 227 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 512
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
vs
Chromebook 512

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches		 297.18 x 231.4 x 21.08 mm
11.7 x 9.11 x 0.83 inches
Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~62.4%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 21.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 12 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1366 x 912 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1069:1 -
sRGB color space 99.8% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:23 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes -
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 30 W 45 W
Cable length 2 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 172 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.2 GHz -
Cores 8 4
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache - 4 MB
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU)
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 450 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1278 MHz -
FLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 8
GPU performance
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +767%
2.6 TFLOPS
Chromebook 512
0.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC
Channels 1x256 GB 1x32 GB
Upgradable No No
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 79.6 dB -
Microphones 3 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.1 x 8.1 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision No No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

