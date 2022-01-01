Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Acer Chromebook 512
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
- Can run popular games at about 422-575% higher FPS
- Around 4.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Backlit keyboard
- 66% sharper screen – 227 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 512
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
|297.18 x 231.4 x 21.08 mm
11.7 x 9.11 x 0.83 inches
|Area
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.4%
|~62.4%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|21.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|12 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|227 ppi
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|3:2
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1366 x 912 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1069:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:23 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|-
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|30 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|172 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.2 GHz
|-
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|-
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU)
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +185%
1744
612
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +414%
8237
1602
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +124%
1500
671
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +347%
7740
1733
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|10 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1278 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|0.3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|256
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|eMMC
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x32 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|79.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|3
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|No
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
