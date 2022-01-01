Home > Laptop comparison > Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Chromebook 515 – what's better?

Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Acer Chromebook 515

61 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
VS
43 out of 100
Acer Chromebook 515
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Acer Chromebook 515
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Acer Chromebook 515 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Can run popular games at about 116-158% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (100.1 vs 133.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 515
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
vs
Chromebook 515

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches		 357.9 x 240.5 x 20.65-24.86 mm
14.09 x 9.47 x 0.81-0.98 inches
Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~78%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1069:1 -
sRGB color space 99.8% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:23 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 30 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length 2 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 172 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 8 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache - 4 MB
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 450 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1278 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12
GPU performance
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +210%
2.6 TFLOPS
Chromebook 515
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 79.6 dB -
Microphones 3 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.1 x 8.1 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision No No
Promotion
