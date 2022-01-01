You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 GPU Apple M1 GPU (8-core) - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio

61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (100.1 vs 153.8 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 237-323% higher FPS

Around 76% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 57.5 against 49.9 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches 363.5 x 272.9 x 26.5-29.5 mm

14.31 x 10.74 x 1.04-1.16 inches Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 992 cm2 (153.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~67.7% Side bezels 8.8 mm 9.1 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans - 2

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 227 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1069:1 1440:1 sRGB color space 99.8% 54% Adobe RGB profile 85.9% - DCI-P3 color gamut 98.6% - Response time 35 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +33% 400 nits Nitro 5 (AN515-46) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 49.9 Wh 57.5 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:23 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No - Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 30 W 280 W Cable length 2 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 172 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M1 GPU (8-core) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 130 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 5 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1278 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS Nitro 5 (AN515-46) +431% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 79.6 dB - Microphones 3 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 12.1 x 8.1 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision No Yes

