Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Nitro 5 (AN517-41) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Apple M1 - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU Apple M1 GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1410 grams less (around 3.11 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

79% sharper screen – 227 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 36% more compact case (100.1 vs 155.8 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 186-254% higher FPS

Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 57.5 against 49.9 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches 403.5 x 249 x 24.9 mm

15.89 x 9.8 x 0.98 inches Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~82.1% Side bezels 8.8 mm 10.3 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 48.6 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 227 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1069:1 1279:1 sRGB color space 99.8% 55% Adobe RGB profile - 37.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.7% Response time 35 ms 16 ms Max. brightness Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +33% 400 nits Nitro 5 (AN517-41) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 49.9 Wh 57.5 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:23 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 30 W 180 W Cable length 2 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 172 gramm 582 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M1 GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 10 W 85 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 5 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz 1035 MHz GPU boost clock 1278 MHz 1485 MHz FLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 1024 3840 DirectX support - 12 GPU performance Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +338% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC295 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 79.6 dB 75.4 dB Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 12.1 x 8.1 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.