Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
From $999
Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
From $2500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 2610 grams less (around 5.76 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 49% more compact case (100.1 vs 197.9 square inches)
- 34% sharper screen – 227 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 315-430% higher FPS
- Around 75% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 74 against 49.9 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|3.9 kg (8.6 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
|400 x 319.2 x 35.3 mm
15.75 x 12.57 x 1.39 inches
|Area
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|1277 cm2 (198 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.4%
|~64.6%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|8.5 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|227 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1069:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:23 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|30 W
|330 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|172 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|-
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1743
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9242
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1623
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13551
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10 W
|140 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|450 MHz
|1310 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1278 MHz
|1725 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|17.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|5120
|DirectX support
|-
|12
GPU performance
2.6 TFLOPS
17.5 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|79.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1