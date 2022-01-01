Home > Laptop comparison > Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Predator Triton 300 SE – what's better?

Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

62 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
VS
56 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M1
GPU Apple M1 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 21% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 330 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (100.1 vs 114.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 48-66% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
vs
Predator Triton 300 SE

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches		 323 x 228 x 17.9 mm
12.72 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches
Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~73.3%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 62.6 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1069:1 -
sRGB color space 99.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 76%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 77%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:23 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 30 W 180 W
Cable length 2 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 172 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.2 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache - 12 MB
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 0 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 5 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 450 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1278 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 300 SE +88%
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 79.6 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.1 x 8.1 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision No Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
2. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
3. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
4. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
5. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Microsoft Surface Pro 7
6. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
7. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
8. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE and Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
9. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE and MSI Katana GF66

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Triton 300 SE and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский