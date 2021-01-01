Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
- Around 11.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 541-737% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
|322.8 x 212.2 x 14.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.4%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|120°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|227 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1069:1
|952:1
|sRGB color space
|99.8%
|61.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|42.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|41.4%
|Response time
|35 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:23 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|30 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|172 gramm
|158 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.2 GHz
|-
|Cores
|8
|2
|Threads
|8
|2
|L3 Cache
|-
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +190%
1759
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +738%
9564
1141
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +239%
1500
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +1006%
7740
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|6 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|450 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1278 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|0.24 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|2.93 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|256
|DirectX support
|-
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|eMMC
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x64 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|79.6 dB
|73.8 dB
|Microphones
|3
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
