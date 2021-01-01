Home > Laptop comparison > Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Swift 3 (SF313-53) – what's better?

Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)

62 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
VS
58 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
From $999
Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (100.1 vs 109.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 49.9 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
vs
Swift 3 (SF313-53)

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 304.1 mm (11.97 inches) 302.5 mm (11.91 inches)
Height 212.4 mm (8.36 inches) 233.9 mm (9.21 inches)
Thickness 16.1 mm (0.63 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~76.7%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 8.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 40 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1069:1 1494:1
sRGB color space 99.8% 98.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 70.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 73.3%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:23 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 30 W 65 W
Cable length 2 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 172 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache - 8 MB
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 450 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1278 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 1024 640
DirectX support - 12
GPU performance
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +84%
2.6 TFLOPS
Swift 3 (SF313-53)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 79.6 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.1 x 8.1 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision No Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

